Whenever I bite into a chicken nugget, I’m immediately transported back to the past. I remember standing in long lunch lines in the school cafeteria as a 15-year-old, where my choices for an entrée on most days was either a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or chicken nuggets, followed by a choice between 2% milk, chocolate milk, or juice. Biting into those chicken nuggets would leave me with an empty, unsatisfied feeling. Luckily, the world of chicken nuggets has changed for the better since then.



These days, there are lots of chicken nugget brands all vying for your attention at the grocery store. How do you know which ones are worthwhile? Do you judge a bag by its cover, its price, or what it promises? Is there really one chicken nugget that’s “healthier” than the rest, as they all seem to claim?

Curious to find out the answers, I enlisted the help of my two kids, ages five and nine, to help me decide which brands are worth savoring. We tested eight brands from across a variety of stores and were pleasantly surprised by the results. Here’s our ranking, from worst to best.