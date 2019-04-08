Photo: Presley Ann / Stringer (Getty Images)

The ninth series of The Great British Bake Off (presented in the U.S. as collection six of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix) was a dark, dour affair. It was almost oppressively gloomy. The contestants had hearts full of darkness and biscuit sandwiches full of crème pâtissière, and none were darker than Kim-Joy Hewlett.

Kidding! Hewlett, the one of the runners-up for the tent’s top honor, was and is, like most GBBO contestants, a straight-up beam of sunshine on earth, and this weekend, she gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of what her first cookbook looks like:

The cover serves as an illustration of one of Hewlett’s superpowers: The uncanny ability to make things that are so cute that by all rights I should be over-dosing on the sweetness, yet somehow never actually crossing that line. Perhaps it’s because her aesthetic is so obviously an expression of who she is. Maybe she’s just got exemplary taste. No idea. Whatever it is, that precise alchemy of hers is in full effect on that cute-as-hell cover, as well on the rest of her delightful Instagram feed. A few favorites:

Stop.

Advertisement

Stop.

I just can’t. I can’t. It’s perfect. I should hate it and I cannot hate it. I love it. Who am I? What is this witchcraft?

Advertisement

Hewlett’s cookbook, Baking With Kim-Joy, arrives in the U.K. on August 22 and in the U.S. on September 3, and is available for advance orders now. Reader, I clicked pre-order so fast that my keyboard is reeling.