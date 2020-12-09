Certified good-time guy Gordon Ramsay is launching a hard seltzer line

Sure would love to throw one back with this cheeky devil Photo : Jason LaVeris ( Getty Images )

Some people have an uncanny way of lighting up a room, igniting jovial vibes in everyone they meet. Famously cranky chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is not one of these people—but that won’t stop him from pouring up his very own boozy, bubbly party sipper. That’s right: Gordon Ramsay is launching his very own brand of hard seltzers, aptly dubbed Hell’s Seltzer. Party on!

The new brand is a collaboration with Global Brews of London and Brew Pipeline, a U.S. operation billed as “the first direct-access platform between the best craft brewers and distributors in the nation.” The website explains that that Ramsay’s “discerning palate” is behind the seltzer’s four “unapologetically bold flavors,” all of which are “inspired by popular menu items from Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants across the U.S.”

“Yes, even I enjoy a hard seltzer after a long day, so I decided to toss the devil horns into the ring and heat things up!” explained Ramsay. “Hell’s Kitchen will never freeze over, but a cold Hell’s Seltzer is a great start.” The brand is indeed pulling out all the Ramsay-isms, with the website’s homepage describing the seltzers as “f%cking sensational.”

Hell’s Hard Seltzer will be available across the U.S. starting next year in four 5.5% ABV flavors: Berry Inferno (peach, blueberry, raspberry), Mean Green (kiwi, lime, mint, pineapple), Knicker Twist (passionfruit, pineapple, orange, and PLENTY OF CHEEK), and That’s Forked (Key Lime, vanilla, graham cracker). Food & Wine reports that, party animals can expect to pick up 12-packs of 12-ounce cans for between $15.99 and $17.99.