Oh, good: Gordon Ramsay wants to sell you a $106 burger

Photo : FOX ( Getty Images )

We’re all tightening our belts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Just this morning, my coworker Dennis Lee and I waxed poetic about what he calls “secret meat;” basically, the nearly-spoiled, dirt cheap meat you can score in the supermarket discount section if you play your cards right. But some blessed culinary elites are still wine-ing and dining without a care in the world—hence the $106 burger at Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant.

The Michelin-starred chef is currently prepping for the December expansion of Gordon Ramsay Burger from Las Vegas to London. Located inside the very swanky Harrods department store, the restaurant’s planned menu boasts several extravagant entrees, including a $106 burger. That’s roughly 25 Whoppers, 26 Big Macs, or 75 White Castle Double Sliders. Choose wisely.

Gordon Ramsay Burger’s website promises that these won’t be “your average quarter-pounders.” Why? Because the extravagant patty is a Wagyu burger, apparently featuring a 100% UK heritage beef patty, seared Wagyu sirloin, fresh black truffles, and truffle Pecorino cheese. Want fries with that? They’re sold separately. (“I mean, it’s one order of fries, Michael. What could it cost? 10 dollars?”)

If you’d rather not shell out for a three-figure patty of beef, you can try the $56 lobster-and-shrimp burger. Ramsay does, however, promise that the big-ticket burg is, ehm, worth it. “I promise you will never have tasted anything quite as delicious as the amazing burgers at Gordon Ramsay Burger,” Ramsay told Hot Dinners. “I’ve been perfecting burgers for years in America and now, at Harrods, we are taking it to the next level.” I, personally, will be awaiting the Groupon.

