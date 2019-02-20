Photo: Chris Hyde (Getty Images)

In the cutthroat world of Girl Scout cookie-selling, it takes considerable effort to become a champion, as former Scout/Takeout associate editor Kate Bernot can attest. Previously commended creative GSC-selling efforts have included everything from savvily positioning a table outside a pot dispensary to peddling cookie boxes at the SAG awards (ideal if you’re a Girl-Scout-aged nominee, as awards people get super-hungry).

But a Colorado Girl Scout took the graphic design route this year, transforming the Scouts’ best cookie (don’t @ us), the coconut-chocolate Samoas, into Momoas, honoring Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

Denver’s 9News reports that Charlotte Holmberg, a Girl Scout from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, was aided in the project by her mother, who works in marketing (the marketing genes are apparently strong in this family). They created an updated cookie box featuring a smoldering, shirtless Momoa, gluing his photo onto dozens of Samoa boxes for “Momoa Samoas.”

Charlotte is a previous top Cookie CEO (a.k.a. top seller) for the Girl Scouts, and with salesmanship aplomb like this, we can see why. She told 9News, “The moms are getting really excited and they’re saying that they need them.” Unsurprisingly, Holmberg has reportedly already sold out of the special boxes.

No word from the movie star himself, but we’d put him down for a case at least, if Charlotte and her mom can get the glue stick revved up again.