Gimme this mocha Kit Kat NOW!

Image : Hershey

Another month, another Kit Kat flavor—but don’t think I’m complaining. One of the few pleasant surprises of 2020 is how Kit Kat has stuck to its resolution to introduce new flavors. So far all those new Kit Kats have been limited editions, but now Kit Kat has hit on a combo that’s been deemed good enough to be permanent, and I, for one, am here for it, because that flavor is Mocha + Chocolate. It’s part of the Duos line that started last year with Mint + Dark Chocolate, which was, in my humble opinion, the best of all the new Kit Kat flavors. Mocha + Chocolate drops in November, which seems like a long time from now, but at least we’ll have it forever.



In a press release, Kit Kat promises a “dynamic flavor combination [that] wraps the classic KIT KAT wafers with a rich mocha flavored creme on the top and silky sweet chocolate on the bottom, for a match made in chocolate heaven.” For those of you keeping score at home, this is the first of the new Kit Kat flavors this year that has returned to the brand’s chocolate roots instead of relying entirely on flavored white creme (the other new flavors have been Raspberry Crème, Lemon Crisp, Birthday Cake, Apple Pie, and Witch’s Brew, aka marshmallow). And it’s mocha! Coffee and Kit Kats... what could possibly be better?