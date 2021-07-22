On Tuesday night, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t just help his team reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 47 years, and he didn’t just lead them in a comeback from two consecutive losses against the Phoenix Suns to win the championship in six games, and he didn’t just become the first player to score 50 points in a championship series game since 1958, he also became the youngest player in seven years to be named the NBA Finals MVP. The fact that it was an unanimous vote should tell you just how revered this guy is, if you didn’t already know that from his delightful social media presence and the anecdotes that have swirled around him since his rookie year. And after pulling his family into a big bear hug as the confetti rained down on the court, Giannis did the most endearing thing any of us could imagine: he celebrated his 50-point performance with a 50-piece order of chicken nuggets. As you do.

Giannis streamed the whole iconic fast food adventure on Instagram Live, with over 150,000 viewers taking in the sights of the Whitefish Bay Chick-fil-A drive-thru. After asking if he can film the employee taking his order, he does his fans a solid by ordering exactly 50 nuggets. “Not 51, not 49—50,” he says buoyantly.

“It’s 10 a.m. and I haven’t slept at all—I haven’t slept even one minute,” says Giannis in the video, taken from the back of the car with the trophy cradled in his lap the morning after the Bucks’ win. “I’ve got to give the trophy back to the team. I stole it.” Euphoric, sleep-deprived, giddy, soon to be full of chicken nuggets—doesn’t the whole scene just remind you of all the best moments from your 20s?

Which inevitably leads us to this question: if you were celebrating the very best moment of your life, what food would you order in a fit of ecstasy to commemorate it? If you won the Olympic Gold Medal, or the Oscar for Best Director, or, I don’t know, got smooched by George Clooney when he mistook you for Amal in a darkened movie theater (it could happen!), what food would make the best day ever even better?