Photo : Chipotle

If your two great loves are Tony Hawk and burritos, well, this week is about to be the one of your entire damn life. At long last, the skating legend has revealed what he likes to order at Chipotle, meaning that we’ll all be able to sleep a little better, and we’ll possibly be able to get a free Tony Hawk-burrito on August 14. It’s been an outstandingly difficult month for all of us, and if there’s one thing that’s been scientifically proven to raise morale, it’s free burritos. Tony Hawk knows this all too well, as a press release mentions that Mr. Hawk has been a Chipotle celebrity card holder since 2013, which entitles him to all the free meals and catering he wants—yet another reason to want to eat the rich as a side dish to our tasty, tasty burritos.

The $9.85 burrito—a warm, glorious tube brimming with brown rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, and guac—is exclusively available through the Chipotle’s app and website. If you don’t have an extra ten bucks, or just feel like burritos taste better when you haven’t paid for them, then tune into Chipotle’s Twitch page this Friday at 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT to watch Hawk, fellow skateboarder Jagger Eaton, and actor Finn Wolfhard playing the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo. During the stream, 5,000 lucky viewers will receive a voucher for a free burrito. For those of you who also wasted much of 1999-2001 playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, the remaster features never-before-seen tricks as well as Create-A-Skater, Create-A-Park, and online multiplayer modes. Will a free burrito help you finally pull off a darkslide after 20 years of trying and failing? Sure. Why not. Burritos are special things, so who knows what magical powers they contain that have yet to be discovered.