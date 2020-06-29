Get a free lunch courtesy of Taco Bell

Graphic : SOPA Images ( Getty Images )

Know what fast food companies are in love with right now? Apps. ( The kind on your phone, not appetizers.) Customers can order ahead and pay with their smartphones, enroll in loyalty programs, and access some pretty sweet deals, and companies get access to their customer s’ phones so they can do all this stuff. With apps, everyone wins! And tomorrow, victory can be yours if you download the new Taco Bell app and order ahead, because when you pull up to the drive-thru you’ll be given a free $5 Chalupa Cravings Box. Y ou don’t even need to buy anything—as long as you’ve got the app, you’re in. Long live Taco Tuesdays.

Advertisement

The $5 Cravings Box includes a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer B urrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium drink. It also carries a sodium warning, so make sure you text all your friends with lower-than-normal blood pressure so they’re aware of this deal.