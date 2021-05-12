George Clooney is raffling off a delicious lunch with George Clooney

“Sub sandwich is gonna be about this long” Photo : BFI / Contributor ( Getty Images )

What’s more delicious than celebrity? Eating lunch with a celebrity, perhaps. That’s the idea behind a new raffle in which George Clooney is offering a lunch with, well, George Clooney. (And also his wife, Amal Clooney). Clooney announced the raffle in a video featured on The Today Show. “As soon as this pandemic is over, I want you to come celebrate with Amal and me at our house in Lake Como,” Clooney says in the video, explaining that raffle proceeds benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which “advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.”

Advertisement

The raffle is hosted through Omaze, a charity marketing platform. The platform’s website explains that the Clooney Foundation for Justice “fights for the rights of individuals unfairly targeted by oppressive governments through the courts and works to expose the corruption that fuels grave human rights violations.” The foundation also “advances justice for marginalized and vulnerable communities targeted by hate, displaced children deprived of opportunities to learn, and refugees seeking to rebuild their lives abroad.”

The winner of the raffle is invited to “celebrate with the Clooneys at their Lake Como home once the pandemic is over,” which may be a poor choice of words since the potential for herd immunity seems to be slipping further and further away. Either way, you’ll get to “share a toast with George and Amal and get to know them over lunch” and enjoy yourself in a four-star hotel near their Lake Como paradise.

You can enter the raffle for free, but fans are invited to “increase their chances by donating in exchange for extra entries.” The raffle for Clooney’s lunch closes July 16 with the winner announced around August 4. Seems like a delightful way to celebrate a pandemic that has most certainly ended and is definitely not continuing to ravage countries across the globe. Cheers, George!