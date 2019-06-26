There is no device too simple to be corrupted by the internet of things, not even lightbulbs. GE apparently makes such a product, called C, which can be connected to smart plugs, an app, your phone, etc., in case the act of flipping a switch on and off is too irritatingly easy for you.
I was unaware such a “smart lightbulb” existed. So when I saw this video—a how-to guide to resetting your C bulbs—passed around online, I truthfully thought it was a joke for the first 90 seconds. The video has racked up more than 800,000 views on YouTube, most of which I presume are people like me who watch it in complete awe that such a ridiculous process exists. If you own these bulbs, heaven forbid you ever have to reset them.