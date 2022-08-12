You could die in a Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box training: Welcome To a Winning Team (1985)

Be aware of the “deadly dangers” lurking in Jack in the Box. The first deadly threat you’ll encounter? Strain on your sciatica. Lift with the legs or it’s all over (see 17:15 in the video above) . Another threat to your well- being? Sticking your entire bare hand into a vat of hot oil. If that’s not enough, you could also slip and fall down a flight of stairs because you did not use the railing, per the suggestion on the signage . Jack in the Box seems to want to give employees the impression that working in its restaurants is tantamount to being in a SAW film.