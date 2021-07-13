Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

During the pandemic, Frito-Lay’s production never slowed down. In fact, it only revved up, since many people didn’t have much to do during the pandemic besides stay home and snack. During a normal year, there are bursts in production in advance of summer and the Super Bowl, but over the past year, it hasn’t slowed down at all. Employees have had to work forced overtime with no pay increase. Now, Labor Notes reports, Frito-Lay employees in Topeka, Kansas, have been on strike for the past week.

Conditions are rough. Some employees have had to work 12-hour shifts for an entire week due to staff shortages, and the crushing 84 hours per week is entirely too much.

One employee, Monk Drapeaux-Stewart, reported that in the 12 years he’s worked for the company, he’s only received a 77-cent raise in hourly pay. Some employees have received extra money, but the employee contract specifies that those come in lump sum bonuses, not wage increases.

“Fifteen, 20 years ago Frito-Lay had a really good reputation—all you need is a high school diploma and you’ve got this job with good pay and benefits,” Drapeaux-Stewart said. “But slowly all of that has been whittled away.” While other local employers have offered wage increases, Frito-Lay isn’t putting out similar offers. So in late June, union members affiliated with the Bakery Workers Local 218 voted to go a strike.

The plant has not shut down. Temporary workers have been bussed in from a nearby parking lot. “Most of these buses are completely empty, or have one to three people, not counting the driver,” Drapeux-Stewart said. “It’s psychological warfare—they’re trying to demoralize and dispirit the men and women of the union in the hopes we’ll come groveling back for whatever crumbs they offer us.”

There have been supporters who have brought food and water to the picket line in solidarity.

“It’s scary but it’s exciting,” Drapeaux-Stewart said. “I have so much hope for this strike that we will finally get what we’ve needed—the guarantee of getting to see our families, and earning a living wage to support those families.”