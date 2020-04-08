Steak ’n Shake wants to reward your social distancing with free fries

Photo : Steak ‘n Shake ( PR Newswire )

As we saw with Taco Bell earlier this week, brands are trying to reconfigure their typical customer outreach in the time of COVID-19, and their solution has been to give us free food. (Pretty much a formula for success whether we’re in quarantine or not.) Now, Steak ’n Shake has taken up the mantle of “benevolent restaurant chain that has free food to dispense.” According to a press release, starting today, if you head to a Steak ’n Shake drive-thru and ask for free fries, you’ll be presented with some. No purchase necessary, no questions asked. (Well, maybe they’ll ask if you’d like any ketchup. I can neither confirm nor deny this.)

Advertisement

The free fries promotion is part of the restaurant chain’s #WereAllEssential campaign, which is Steak ’n Shake’s way of “thanking every single American who continues to play their part in restoring America.”

“In such challenging times, we would like to do our part for our communities by giving out free fries to all,” said CEO Sardar Biglari. And hey, things being what they are, maybe a free order of fries really will make someone’s day right about now.