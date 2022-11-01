Freebies and giveaways are a small but significant way that brands can show their support to patrons, and on Veterans Day, that means offering free and discounted food to veterans, active-duty military, and members of the military reserves. If you’re a member of the military or know someone who is, be sure to pass along these promotions, many of which extend beyond November 11 itself.
Where to get free food and drinks on Veterans Day
- Bonefish Grill: A casual seafood restaurant with locations across the country, Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of its Bang Bang Shrimp, no purchase necessary. Along with the crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, the deal includes a free soft drink and is available all day. Veterans, service members, and first responders are all eligible for this deal. Bonefish Grill also maintains a 10% Heroes Discount all year for this group. Must present ID to qualify.
- Red Lobster: Another major American seafood restaurant is also offering veterans a free shrimp meal, and this one is a bit more substantial as it comes with Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. This “Favorite” shrimp is hand-breaded, butterflied, lightly fried, and served with cocktail sauce. Note that you can only take advantage of this deal if you place a dine-in or takeout order in the restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time on November 11.
- Pilot: For Veterans Day, gas station chain Pilot is offering a free meal credit of up to $12 for members of the military and their families. Those who want to take advantage of this offer must be verified through ID.me in the brand’s myRewards Plus app. The credit can be redeemed at participating Pilot, Flying J, and One9 Fuel Network travel centers from November 11 to 13. If you don’t use all $12 in one stop, you can stop in again during that weekend and use the remaining balance.
- Starbucks: In previous years, Starbucks has celebrated Veterans Day by offering veterans and service members a free cup of hot coffee. This year, the deal includes iced coffee as well.
- 7-Eleven: Along with affiliated convenience chains Stripes and Speedway, 7-Eleven is keeping this year’s Veterans Day offer simple but customizable, per a press release sent to The Takeout: Military members receive a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Veterans Day. Topping options include hot chili, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions, jalapeños, and pico de gallo, so recipients can cover their dog any way they like.
- White Castle: QSR Magazine reports that White Castle is offering a free combo meal or breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at participating locations on November 11. The food will come in specially designed stars-and-stripes packaging featuring the White Castle logo. No purchase necessary.
Don’t forget that service members, veterans, and first responders will have to show a military ID or proof of service to take advantage of these deals.