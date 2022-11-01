Freebies and giveaways are a small but significant way that brands can show their support to patrons , and on Veterans Day, that means offering free and discounted food to veterans, active-duty military, and members of the military reserves. If you’re a member of the military or know someone who is, be sure to pass along these promotions, many of which extend beyond November 11 itself.

Where to get free food and drinks on Veterans Day

Bonefish Grill : A casual seafood restaurant with locations across the country, Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of its Bang Bang Shrimp, no purchase necessary . Along with t he crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, the deal includes a free soft drink and is avai la b le all day . Veterans, service members, and first responders are all eligible for this deal. Bonefish Grill

Pilot

Starbucks

7-Eleven: Along with affiliated convenience chains Stripes and Speedway, 7-Eleven is keeping this year’s Veterans Day offer simple but customizable, per a press release sent to The Takeout: Military members receive a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Veterans Day. Topping options include hot chili, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions, jalapeños, and pico de gallo, so recipients can cover their dog any way they like.

Don’t forget that service members, veterans, and first responders will have to show a military ID or proof of service to take advantage of these deals.



