You can get a free Whopper if you drive to a “scary” restaurant

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Filed to:halloween
halloweenburger king
abandoned restaurant sign
Photo: jganser (Getty Images)

Is it just me or are there a lot of extra Halloween promotions this year? To add to the dogpile, Burger King is giving away free Whoppers if you drive to a shuttered location of one of their rivals, which seems sort of mean-spirited to me. I mean, read the room, Burger King.

CNN’s got the scoop. What you’re supposed to do is go to one of five locations in these spots and check in using the Burger King mobile app:

  • Johnston, Rhode Island
  • Birmingham, Alabama
  • McHenry, Illinois
  • Houston, Texas
  • Dayton, Ohio

You have to be within 300 feet of the location, and voila, free burger! Note that you’re not supposed to trespass on private property (boring) in order to cash in on the deal.

Burger King really ham(burgers)s it up on their website, where they show Photoshopped images of each location, each looking like they were pulled straight from a post-apocalyptic movie set. If you run across any zombies, you probably want to socially distance from them and make sure both of you wear masks, okay? And wash your hands! If you’re looking to cash in on this, however, remember you need to claim your order by the actual scariest day of the year, November 3.

If you’re looking for a list of more freebies on Halloween, here’s a good one. Most of the newest Halloween deals are buy-one get-one free, but there are a few that require you to wear costumes and show up in person. I’d dust off my honeybee costume, but I think things are scary enough out there that you don’t need a 39-year-old man running around pretending he’s a big, fuzzy bee.

Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

simulord
SimuLord

Although it’s been rebuilt and reopened, the Jack in the Box on Kent (WA) East Hill (240th St. and 104th Ave.) burned down a couple of years ago, the second case in the 2010s of a JitB succumbing to burnination. Too bad Burger King (of which there’s a location about half a mile down 104th) never thought to offer a Schadenfreude Special to folks around here willing to take a selfie in front of the blackened char-broiled husk of burger rivalry.