If you’ve been intrigued by the explosion of plant-based meat alternatives hitting restaurants and grocery stores, but haven’t forked over the cash to try them (they’re kinda expensive), tomorrow’s your chance to get a bite for free. Beyond Meat announces that on May 3, participating fast-food restaurants and grocery stores will offer free or discounted Beyond Meat products as part of the first-ever “Beyond Day.” For what it’s worth, Beyond Day sounds like the final installment in a sci-fi trilogy.



The offer means free Beyond Tacos at Del Taco; free Beyond Burgers at Bareburger, Epic Burger, Veggie Grill, and Carl’s Jr.; and a coupon for $3 off any Beyond Meat product at grocery stores. In some cases, you’ll have to take specific actions—saying “Happy Birthday, Beyond” or ordering via an app—and we’ve outlined those below. For grocery-store purchases, download this coupon and present it at check-out. Who doesn’t like free stuff?

Carl’s Jr.

Offer: Free Beyond Famous Star with Cheese at all Carls Jr. locations nationwide

When: 6 a.m.-close

How: Redeem with the purchase of a medium or large drink. At the register, say “Happy Birthday Beyond”

Del Taco

Offer: Free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco at participating Del Taco locations nationwide

When: All day (12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m.)

How: Get a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco in the Del Taco app with any purchase

Bareburger

Offer: Free Beyond Burger at all Bareburger locations nationwide

When: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

How: Redeem with the purchase of a side and a drink; Download the Bareburger app and show the server the app on your phone

Veggie Grill

Offer: Free VG Beyond Burger at all Veggie Grill locations (West Coast & Chicago)

When: 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

How: Redeem with the purchase of a fountain drink; Must be a VG Rewards App member

Epic Burger

Offer: Free Beyond Burger at all Epic Burger locations (Chicago)

When: 4-7 p.m.

How: Redeem with the purchase of a side and a drink; Mention the offer at the register (any additional add-ons will cost extra)