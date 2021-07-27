How to score free 7-Eleven wings on National Chicken Wing Day

For someone working in food media, I have a heck of a time keeping track of arbitrary food holidays. Oh, March 9 is National Meatball Day? Sure, let me clear my schedule. Oh, September 2 is World Coconut Day? Not according to my calendar, because I still have to work. These holidays are largely the creation of crafty PR professionals, and I usually don’t give them a second thought. But, damn it, I’m tempted to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, taking place on Thursday, July 29. I don’t usually observe, but 7-Eleven is offering BOGO wings in honor of the occasion. Let’s ride, boys.

Per a 7-Eleven press release, customers can grab one order of five-piece bone-in wings and get another order for free all day on July 29. Customers can score the wings via 7-Eleven Delivery, found on the 7NOW delivery app and the 7-Eleven app. Participating stores are also offering BOGO boneless chicken wing skewers to 7Rewards loyalty members.

Both the wings and the skewers are available in hot honey, sweet sriracha, and classic breaded flavors. According to my calculations, an order of eight wings (or one skewer) usually costs $3. But on National Chicken Wing Day, customers can get 16 wings, or two whole skewers, for the same price. In a perfect world, that would mean you could get 32 wings for $6. Or 500 wings for $93.75, hypothetically. Or 5,000 wings for less than a grand, which could be helpful if you need to feed a Spartan army or the Duggar family.

Unfortunately, the offer is limited to one BOGO per customer. 7-Eleven is not, however, the only chain offering deals on National Chicken Wing Day. If you’re feeling motivated, you could combine deals for a day of poultry savings. Good cluck to you.