Photo: Kate Bernot

I was back in Chicago last week, eating mapo tofu at Dongpo Impression, fat rice at Fat Rice, snapper ceviche at Cabra, and ultrarich pressed duck confit at Jeong. It was a good eating and drinking trip, to say the least. (Booze highlights: Middle Brow’s Bungalow hoppy pilsner, Metropolitan’s Heliostat zwickel lager, Maplewood’s In Dark Trees dark Czech lager, Estereo’s rum cocktail)

All of this was wonderful, save for one unsettling experience. As my friends and I neared the end of our Szechuan feast at Dongpo Impression, I cracked open my fortune cookie to reveal… an advertisement? Frankly, how dare you, ADT? This is one tiny piece of the world that’s supposed to be safe from sponsored content, commercials, and “brought to you by” bullshit. When we showed the world how to hack into a fortune cookie, we intended those powers to be used only for good. This aggression will not stand, man.