Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Foraged wild mushrooms poison hundreds of people in France

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Filed to:foraging
foragingMushroomsfood poisoning
Save
hands chopping mushrooms outdoors on a plank
Photo: Marko Geber (Getty Images)

Mushroom picking season in France began in early autumn, and in the past few months, hundreds of people have been sickened by eating wild mushrooms. Foraging for mushrooms can be a risky endeavor, because there are so many toxic mushrooms that can be confused for the delicious edible ones. Since this past July, poison control centers have logged 732 cases of sickness, including five that reached life-threatening illnesses.

Advertisement

According to Food Safety News, there’s been a large uptick in poisoning cases, specifically in the most recent weeks. More than half of the cases happened in October, because the combination of rain, humidity, and cooler temps created the ideal environment for mushrooms to grow.

You can be poisoned in multiple ways (yikes), the most obvious reason being a misidentification of a mushroom. But you can also get pretty darn sick from eating edible mushrooms that are in bad shape to begin with, cooked improperly, or ones that have been stored in non-ideal conditions. Most poisoning cases point to foraged mushrooms, but sometimes market purchases or restaurant meals can be involved.

Advertisement

Some of the confusion stemmed from mushroom identification apps on smartphones. The technology can misidentify mushrooms occasionally. I’ve never been mushroom foraging, but this makes me nervous.

Most of the time, poisoning symptoms affect the digestive system, causing nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. They typically start within a few hours of eating them. If you suspect you ate something gnarly, keep track of what you most recently ate and keep any leftover mushrooms for follow-up identification later.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 55" S343 4K Smart Android TV
TCL 55" S343 4K Smart Android TV

I’m sure mushroom picking is a lot of fun, but this is just a heads up to stay frosty out there, people.

Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Wingstop is testing bone-in thighs. THIGHS.

The McRib is coming back, baby

The Takeout’s fantasy food draft: Best apple stuff

Truck driver flies too close to sun, gets wedged in fast food drive-thru lane

DISCUSSION