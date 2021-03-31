Photo : SOPA Images / Contributor ( Getty Images )

April 1 is National Burrito Day, and whether or not it’s one big joke is yet to be seen. But to celebrate, Chipotle is giving away a lot of free burritos and a lot of Bitcoin, $100,000 worth of each, according to a press release. This is the first-ever cryptocurrency giveaway from a U.S. restaurant brand. I’m surprised it hasn’t happened sooner.

In order to participate, you need to visit burritosorbitcoin.com between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pacific Time. You’ll have 10 tries to crack a six-digit code to win either a free burrito (10,000 winners) or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin (three winners; 50 more will win $500). The game was created by Stefan Thomas, the founder and CEO of Coil, who you may remember is the guy who fucking forgot the password to his Bitcoin wallet, which is now worth $387 million. Hey, we all make mistakes. Generally not $387 million ones, but a mistake is a mistake. At least Thomas can get a laugh out of it.

“National Burrito Day is a huge moment for Chipotle as our fans traditionally flock to our restaurants and digital platforms to order their favorites,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in the press release. “We’re always looking for unique ways to enhance the celebration, and this year, we’re giving fans the opportunity to acquire two highly valuable assets: Burritos or Bitcoin.” I’d tell Brandt to get in on the NFT craze, but it looks like Pringles already beat Chipotle to the punch.