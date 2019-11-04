Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: Some foods truly are worth waiting in line for

Kate Bernot
Filed to:restaurants
25
Save
Photo: Kirkikis (iStock)
Last CallLast CallLast Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.
PrevNextView All

Word on the street is that people waited in line at the Popeyes in downtown Chicago for up to an hour this afternoon, yelling and shuffling from foot to foot as they struggled to contain their craving for that elusive chicken sandwich. You may rightly find this absurd. And yet, most of us have at some point waited in line for whatever our version of the Popeyes chicken sandwich is.

For some, that might be a sought-after, special-release beer. For others, the best barbecue in town. For others, previously unavailable fast food. I’ve waited in line at Joe’s in Kansas City (worth it), Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix (also worth it), my first-ever Shake Shack (not worth it), and many more restaurants I’m forgetting.

Advertisement

Other Takeout favorites we’ll admit to waiting in line for:

  • Baltimore’s Clavel
  • Beer releases at Chicago brewery Half Acre
  • Good ice cream (shout out to The Charmery in Baltimore and The Bent Spoon in Princeton, New Jersey)
  • Chicago’s Hot Doug’s (RIP)
  • Din Tai Fung 

The incomplete list above proves a universal truth: Waiting on line for food is totally absurd… unless it’s your favorite food.

Share This Story

today in takeoutland

Ask Kate About Beer: What’s causing my beer to gush out of the bottle?
Krispy Kreme demands college student stop acting as a doughnut mule
Is there a perfect tempo for restaurant soundtracks?
What to know about the recent salmonella outbreak
A
The Great British Baking Show finale is full of life lessons for all
Papa John’s finally does a good thing

About the author

Kate Bernot
Kate Bernot

Kate Bernot is managing editor at The Takeout and a certified beer judge.

TwitterPosts