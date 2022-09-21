Frozen waffles

When it comes to frozen waffles, we tend to think first and foremost of Eggo, and Kellogg’s website explains that Eggo creator Frank Dorsa “invented a system by which he made waffles on waffle irons, just like the ones you can find at home, and then flash froze them—thus creating the Eggo frozen waffle.”

Eggo debuted in 1953, at a time when convenience foods became more popular within American households. The story of Dorsa inventing the frozen waffle has been shared by Epicurious, Mental Floss, Mashed, and the Oxford Encyclopedia of Food and Drink in America.



But the idea of a frozen waffle—a premade waffle prepared in a toaster—were talked and written about well before 1953. When I looked into old newspaper archives, I found evidence that suggested otherwise. For example, a newspaper clipping from July 1948 claimed that Fanny Herrick invented the frozen waffle in the Freeport-Journal Standard; another from June 1948 showed Clementine Paddleford talking about the frozen waffle in The Baltimore Sun.

There’s also an advertisement for frozen waffles also appeared in The Pittsburgh Press in January 1950 along with ads for napkins, grapefruit, butter, and the Kroger circular.

Finally, the Evening Star, a now defunct Washington D.C. newspaper, published in October 1952 what appears to be an advertisement for Downyflake waffles. “Just pop in toaster and serve,” they proclaimed. “Look for this new cellophane package in your grocer’s freezer.”