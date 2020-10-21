Hey, guess what? Food shortages are coming back!

Remember those great early-pandemic days last spring when bags of flour and yeast suddenly became precious items? Wasn’t that fun? Well, great news, everybody: we’re going to get to experience them all over again. As we’ve noted before, grocers are a little more prepared this time around and have been stocking “pandemic pallets” of food they can reorder quickly, but some things will still be hard to find. Mashed has thoughtfully prepared a list:
- Baking supplies. It’s now chilly enough to turn the oven on again, plus the spectre of holiday baking looms.
- Canned soups. Both General Mills and Campbell’s are still behind in production after the increased demand during the first wave of the pandemic (because what is an easier meal for people who don’t know how to cook than heating up a can of soup?). Officials say they hope to be back to full capacity again in January, but just in case... maybe try making your own soup?
- Soda pop. Remember the aluminum can shortage? We’re still feeling its repercussions. In order to make sure there’s enough aluminum to accommodate its best-sellers like Coke and Dr. Pepper, Coca-Cola has been rejiggering its production so that niche favorites like Fresca and Caffeine-Free Diet Coke have been getting short shrift.
- Snacks. Frito-Lay, Pepperidge Farm, and other snack producers have been letting the public know, via Twitter, about the products they’ve paused or cut off completely. A moment of silence, please, for Tostitos Black Beans and Garlic, Kickin’ Chicken Taco Pringles, and Geneva cookies.
- Spam. Hormel CEO Jim Snee reported that the company has 24% less inventory of all its products than it did at this time last year, and production may be slowed again if there are any more cases of COVID-19 among workers.
DISCUSSION
High five!
I live in quake country, so since March I’ve been justifying my mild hoarding as restocking. Canned goods, flour, dry rice, dry beans — my pantry looks like... well, like a pantry! It’s crazy! And thanks to It’s Delish, I may not have the highest quality spices, but I got plenty of ‘em.
Now if only I hadn’t hit the wall on my desire to cook, and my partner hadn’t hit the wall on trying new foods.