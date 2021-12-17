Pot-YUCK!

This game is for those among us who aren’t the best in the kitchen. In Pot-YUCK! the goal is to become head chef of “The Don’t Eatery” by creating the most disgusting dish on the menu. A recipe card is laid out and each player lays down their ingredients, with one person acting as the “manager” and choosing their favorite (or, ya know, least favorite) combination as the winner. That person then gets promoted, and the manager position rotates. But throughout the game, certain ingredients may be banned and time restrictions may be added, causing players to be demoted. In the end only one person can hold the title of head chef at the worst restaurant in town.

