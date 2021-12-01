We as a society love to keep tabs on those who stick it to the man by suing major corporations for minor inconveniences. There was the class-action lawsuit against Kellogg’s claiming there wasn’t enough strawberry in Strawberry Pop-Tarts. Just last week a man threatened to sue KFC when his sandwich didn’t look like the picture on the menu. And let us not forget the $5 million suit against McDonald’s for charging the same amount for a Quarter Pounder With Cheese without the cheese. The latest target is Folgers for allegedly skimping on the coffee.

The Kansas City Star reports that a man from Cass County in Missouri is seeking a class-action lawsuit against Folgers and Smucker, saying the companies “grossly misrepresented the number of cups of coffee” in each canister of coffee grounds. According to said canister, a single cup of coffee should be about one tablespoon of grounds, and a half cup of grounds goes into a pot of coffee. According to some quick math, that means one canister = 60 cups of coffee. Seems reasonable.

The man who filed the lawsuit rustled up his own equation and deduced that he was only getting about 68% of that amount, so 36 cups of coffee. What the lawsuit didn’t mention is what is happening to this man’s insides from consistently nearly doubling the suggested amount of grounds for his morning cup of joe.

But apparently Mr. Guts Of Steel isn’t alone because Folgers has been swatting away class-action lawsuits for similar claims like flies over the past year, leaning heavily on the words “up to” on their canisters, implying that what they suggest is the max amount of coffee depending on your preference and fortitude. So far none of these other accusations have stuck. But if anyone can bring down Folgers, it’s probably this guy from Kansas who’s chock-full of caffeine and still hungry for more.