When we go to Brazilian steakhouses, especially the big fancy ones like Fogo de Chão, we go for their many meats. Their many, many, many meats, all of which present the average diner with an endurance challenge requiring the right strategy and approach.

For me, the strategy involves showing up early on an empty stomach, leaving my green button turned up so as not to lose any momentum, and staying immensely focused. Most importantly, I keep a hangry, predatory hawk-eye open for the quality cuts: the signature Picanha, the costela beef rib, the lamb chops, double-cut pork chops, linguica, the filet.

By dining smart, you can easily get more than your (in Dunwoody, Atlanta) $61.95’s worth. Because going to Fogo de Chão is like going to a casino: it’s you against the house.

Can you exercise restraint in the face of instant gratification, holding out for ribeye when the bottom sirloin parades by incessantly? Can you resist the temptation of warm, cheesy pao de queijo puffs and buttery mashed potatoes as they glide up to the table? And what about the thirst trap of salads, cheeses, cured meats, smoked salmon, and fancy veggies laid out in a sexy spread across the all-you-can-eat buffet section of the restaurant, the elegantly named Market Table & Feijoada Bar ?

Well, the house is always looking for new ways to win, and Fogo de Chão just announced its latest tact i c : a new fall menu of seasonal additions.

“Fogo de Chao is dedicated to offering guests new and exciting dishes to discover, enhancing our menu regularly with authentic flavors that change with the season as they do in the farms and open-air markets of Brazil,” a spokesperson said. “We’re embracing the cooler temperatures and new cravings that autumn brings.”

This means agonizingly enticing new options at the already over-the-top Market Table—which costs $33.95 (at my location) if you don’t want to spring for the full $60+ steak-focused churrasco dining experience. The new menu items also include a new cut of meat and some intriguing d essert offerings, all of which begs the question: Which items should you save stomach space for, and which ones can be ignored to leave more stomach real estate for your true favorites?

I went to my local Fogo de Chão to find out.