Whenever I head to the soup aisle to get a can of tomato soup, I know to quickly scan for the section that’s white and red. And then there it is: The Campbell’s collection. I can picture the can vividly in my mind, red top, white bottom, gold trim. The design has been the same my entire life, but now, it’s been updated for the first time in 50 years, Campbell’s announced this week via press release.



The design changes aren’t so different that you won’t be able to recognize the can while leisurely strolling down the grocery aisles. The color scheme is still the same, but there are small modern touches, like a modified font for the logo. Then there’s the subtle stuff I wouldn’t have noticed.

“Campbell’s fans will be able to spot more hidden elements, including the Campbell’s ‘C’ in the fleur de lis and slanted ‘O’ in soup that pays tribute to the letters from the first red and white label in 1898,” reads the press release. I love design-based Easter eggs. (Who doesn’t?) The four cans getting the redesign (tomato, cream of mushroom, chicken noodle, and cream of chicken) will also feature small images of what’s in each one. For example, there’ll be a little tomato on the tomato soup can. That’s user-friendly.

And, not shockingly at all, this news comes with an NFT drop too, because it’s 2021 and that sort of thing is seemingly mandatory. Street-style artist and illustrator Sophia Chang has created art pieces to accompany the celebration. There are 100 authenticated NFT pieces available for purchase via NTWRK, and all proceeds from the auction are going to Feeding America.

“Some of the most famous pop art ever created was inspired by the Campbell’s red and white can — the design is as much a staple of the grocery aisle as it is American culture,” said Chang. Next time you’re in the mood for your favorite accompaniment to grilled cheese, just keep an eye out for the little tomato, and you’re good.