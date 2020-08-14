Food is delicious.
Fenty Forks? Rihanna might be releasing a kitchenware line

marnieshure
Marnie Shure
Illustration for article titled Fenty Forks? Rihanna might be releasing a kitchenware line
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

The Takeout would like to thank Nylon magazine for treating all matters of Rihanna with the close attention and respect that they deserve. Tracking the findings of the “sleuthing fans” who run the @TeamOfRihanna Twitter account, Nylon shares that LLC filings indicate the musician/entrepreneur could be launching a kitchenware line in the near future, astutely pointing out that “We as a society know better by now than to assume it’s going to be album-related news when we see Miss Robyn Rihanna Fenty gracing a news headline.”

The SORRY, I’M BOOKED trademark application is “intended to cover the categories of tableware, namely forks, knives and spoons.” If Gwyneth’s Goop has taught me anything—and it hasn’t—it’s that cutlery is all kind of the same. Aesthetically, you’re pretty much wedded to the same three shapes. But Rihanna forever changed the way we speak about umbrellas; maybe she’ll do the same for spreaders and ladles. For those of us who haven’t yet seen fit to invest in her makeup or lingerie (or don’t ever plan on it), this could be a fun way to support a woman who seemingly never stops innovating. After all, sticks and stones may break my bones, but Microplanes and whisks exciite me.

Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Rihanna, we want more music. Give us kitchenware but also release new stuff!