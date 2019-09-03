Photo: FotoDuets (iStock)

Over the past few years, Twitter users have been eager to show they paid attention in sophomore year English class by using William Carlos Williams’ poem, This Is Just To Say, as a meme. I hope the headline above this story doesn’t imply I’m disparaging that poem, because it’s wonderful, small, and sweet, like plums themselves.

But surely there are other great food poems out there. I love poetry, so much so that I attended a weeks-long poetry camp at Duke University during a high school summer. (Yes, I had friends, why do you ask?) As a lover of poetry, I want to hear your favorite food poems that I might not know about.

I’ll start with my contribution: Beans, by the inimitable Mary Oliver. Yours?