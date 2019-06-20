Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

I love following Brian Stack on Twitter. It’s not just because he’s one of the giants among late-night comedy writers (responsible for countless iconic Conan sketches; now on Colbert’s staff), but because he’s a prolific tweeter of great live music performances. A worthy follow, indeed.



In that spirit, let’s all share our favorite TV music performances and load up our YouTube Watch Later queue. I’ll start it off with in-the-prime James Brown on Letterman from 1982, with a 12-minute medley of “Sex Machine,” “There Was a Time,” and “I Got the Feeling.” Electrifying.

I’ve posted this once before here in Last Call, but David Bowie appeared on Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show in 1980, performing “Life on Mars” and “Ashes to Ashes.” I find Carson’s introduction of Bowie rather charming.

And this here is my all-time, no doubt, favorite TV live performance ever. It was Bruce Springsteen performing “Kitty’s Back” on Conan from 2002, featuring The E Street Band and the Max Weinberg 7. I was never much of a Springsteen fan until this very performance. Soon after I bought his Live at the Hammersmith Odeon album and I’ve been an ardent fan since.

What are yours? Please share below.