Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Hot Links

Can an internet quiz really sort us into tidy little piles based on our favorite foods?

lillianstone
Lillian Stone
Filed to:Internet!
Internet!
Save
Close-up on slice of pepperoni pizza
Pepperoni is for extroverts, god dammit
Photo: Yevgen Romanenko (Getty Images)
Hot LinksHot LinksWe spend way too much time on the internet
PrevNextView All

Humans are strange creatures, full of all kinds of messy foibles and contradictions. Still, there’s something pretty dang satisfying about a personality quiz that puts you into a neat little box. Categorization is security, people, and Buzzfeed is here to help with the site’s latest food quiz: an A-Z food quiz designed to “reveal your personality type” based on your favorite foods.

Advertisement

The quiz asks you to select a food for each letter of the alphabet, allowing you to choose from six options that all begin with the same letter. (Apple pie and avocado toast for ‘A,’ for example.) The whole thing takes about three minutes from top to bottom. When you finish, you’ll be tidily sorted—unless, like me, you’re labeled as am “ambivert” which tells me nothing about myself. Oh, I’m a nuanced person with varied characteristics informed by my life experiences? Grow up, Buzzfeed.

The quiz is mysterious in many ways, especially given the many different classifications of a specific dish listed throughout. Like, we see “arugula salad” under the letter A and “iceberg salad” under the letter I. But we also see plain old “salad” under the letter S. Is there a difference in personality types based on which salad we select? Does an arugula salad suggest a certain level of extroversion? Are iceberg people presumably more... icy? Whatever. It’s almost the holidays. Kick back and take the quiz yourself, and feel free to sound off down below if you receive conflicting results.

Lillian Stone

Staff writer @ The Takeout. Pork shoulder princess @ Chicago.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Stack your Thanksgiving spread with Turkey And Waffles

Nigella Lawson butters toast, angers British masses

Ditch the cranberry sauce and make a vinaigrette

Bao down to this Char Siu Turkey Thanksgiving spread

DISCUSSION