A recent $5,000 quesadilla order at Taco Bell that went viral on TikTok redefines what qualifies as “too expensive” when it comes to fast food. What was most likely a glitch in the system at a Taco Bell led one customer to almost being charged $5,919.25 for a beefy five-layer burrito and a chicken quesadilla, reports Daily Dot.

Advertisement

The matter was eventually resolved and the customer did not actually pay $5,000, but imagine if the food actually cost that much.

What’s your price limit in the drive-thru?

This pricey-ass cheese and tortilla combo got me thinking about how much I’d be willing to spend on a fast food order in general. We’re all aware that inflation is “normal” to a degree. I’m no economist and I won’t pretend that I fully understand every detail of what affects food prices, but I understand that dollar menus have transformed to value menus over the years. I’ve accepted this reality begrudgingly.

So, how much is too much when you’re at a restaurant with a drive-thru? I don’t mean how much money you are willing to spend on an order for a whole family of people. I mean, if you were to walk into a fast food chain for a one meal (a main food item, a side, and a drink) what price would send you right back out the door?

Maybe it’s arbitrary, but something about paying double digits for a single fast food burger meal just doesn’t sit right with me. If my total came out to $15 for just one single meal, I’d have to reevaluate why I’m paying that much at a fast food place versus going to a different, perhaps higher quality restaurant or cooking at home.

There may come a time when we’ll be seeing two for $45 burger deals at our favorite chain restaurants, but I hope I never have to see it.

Where do you draw the line on your fast food bill?



