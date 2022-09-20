It’s no secret that of all the theme parks at Walt Disney World, EPCOT is the most delicious. Yo u can sample your way through 11 different country pavilions representing the food, drink, and culture of each country, staffed by people who are actually from those countries. Even if you think you’re a Disney expert, you haven’t done it all until a French woman corrects your pronunciation of Chateau Miraval Ros é while you’re wearing Minnie ears. Trust me.



Even on its slowest days, EPCOT is an all-day eating and drinking affair. The park has some of the best restaurants and bars anywhere on Disney property. But the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival takes what is already great about the park and elevates it, adding more than 25 walk-up food booths with unique offerings ready for the tasting . The event has become so popular that Disney has extended it longer than ever this year: I t started in July, its earliest kickoff ever , and runs through November 19.

Can you taste something from every booth at the festival in one day? Maybe, but I wouldn’t recommend it. Instead, go in with a strategy, and be sure to time your treats in between rides (such as the excellent new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster) . I’ve been going to Food & Wine for many years, and this is what I do to get the most out of the experience.