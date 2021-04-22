Ellen DeGeneres is rambling about weed drinks

Get this woman a weed drink Photo : David Crotty / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Ellen DeGeneres loves to dance. On her show, on the red carpet—she’s simply always dancing. Seems awfully exhausting, all that dancing. Seems like you might need some kind of pick-me-up and/or put-me-down to maintain that level of moving and grooving. Seems like somebody might be chugging weed drinks, at least per DeGeneres’ recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Earlier this week, the 63-year-old host told Kimmel that she was actually blazed out of her mind the night she had to rush her wife, Portia de Rossi, to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy. Degeneres told Kimmel that she chugged not one, but three CBD- and THC-infused drinks after de Rossi had gone to bed. “Chelsea Handler told me about these weed drinks, they’re called Cann, and they have CBD or [THC]—I don’t know what the good thing is,” DeGeneres explained. “I drank one, and I didn’t feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills.” Party on, girlfriend.

Shortly after her slipping into an over-the-counter stupor, DeGeneres found de Rossi on the ground in pain. Instead of calling an ambulance, DeGeneres rushed de Rossi to the hospital herself. “I kicked in my adrenaline, because I had to rush her there,” she confessed. “So it’s probably not safe. I shouldn’t be saying any of this.” Now, Degeneres is catching flack for driving under the influence. This comes after numerous revelations about Degeneres’ nasty behavior toward her employees, detailed in this Buzzfeed article. Dancing into dangerous territory there, Ellen.