Food is delicious.
Newswire

Good Samaritan returns lost wedding ring to grocery bagger

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:good news
14
2
Photo: belory4ka (iStock)

This has been one hell of a news week, hasn’t it? A tense, emotional week like this definitely needs a Friday story about a sweet elderly woman, a good Samaritan, and the everlasting power of true love.

Jan McGuire is an 80-year-old widow who works part-time as a bagger at a Market Basket grocery store in Massachusetts. About two weeks ago, she looked down at her hand and noticed her wedding ring had vanished.

Advertisement

“I only had my diamond. And I said, ‘Oh my God, my wedding ring went out.’ And I hadn’t heard it, so I knew it had to be in somebody’s bag,” McGuire told Boston’s WBZ.

McGuire wed her late husband, Don, in 1960; they were married 53 years before Don passed away. This month was the sixth anniversary of his death. “I felt that was all I had left,” McGuire told reporters of the wedding ring. Her daughter suggested that McGuire make a public appeal for help on Facebook, where it was shared over 2,00o times.

A few days later, an anonymous person returned the ring to the Market Basket’s customer service counter. McGuire believes that being reunited with her wedding band was nothing sort of divine intervention: “Everybody was praying to St. Anthony, but I lose so many things I was afraid he’d say, the heck with her. But he worked out. It worked out.”

Advertisement

McGuire said she now wears her ring on a chain around her neck not only to keep it safe as she does her job, but also to keep it close to her heart.

Share This Story

More feel-good stuff

Say what you will, but 1,000 chickens for $0.96 is a great deal

Everyday heroes step up to help lone Waffle House employee

Last Call: We salute the Robin Hood of McNuggets

Good news for a decaying planet: Students grow vegetables in Mars-like soil

Publix employees get customer a new dog because Publix is the best

Employee who showed kindness to shopper with autism is gifted $110,000 for college

About the author

Allison Robicelli
Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, host of The Robicelli Argument Clinic Podcast, the author of three books, and a swan meat influencer.

TwitterPosts