Ed Sheeran, a man who’s in love with the shape of you, is also in love with ketchup. He loves ketchup the way you love mom, that is, he’s got a tattoo of the Heinz ketchup logo on his left arm.

Since we live in a world where there’s no longer a line between art and commerce, a Heinz-Ed Sheeran collaboration seemed inevitable.

And here we are.

Heinz was selling (and now sold out) bottles of Tomato Edchup which is its standard ketchup with a label that’s printed with the word “Edchup.” That’s it. It a bottle of ketchup with set back purchasers $7.50 with postage, not including tax, a price point that grants you one Instagram picture of said Edchup and leaves you with a 32 oz. bottle of ketchup.

May we suggest next a collaboration with Lea & Perrins on a Worcestersheeran sauce?