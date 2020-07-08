“Eat out to help out”: U.K. government offers 50% dining discounts to all citizens

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, leaves number 11, Downing Street on July 8, 2020 in London Photo : Leon Neal ( Getty Images )

When we look at the full scope of how the restaurant industry has been hit by COVID-19 restrictions, the government’s PPP loans granted to these businesses only scratch the surface of how they might be supported in their efforts to recover. Phased reopening plans offer another avenue for recovery: limited capacity seating both indoors and outdoors allows restaurants to employ servers once again (for better or for worse) after months of pivoting to takeout-only setups. But over in the U.K., government officials are enacting another type of stimulus plan: restaurant discounts for diners.

According to CNBC, U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer (aka finance minister) Rishi Sunak announced today the “eat out to help out” initiative, which will offer vouchers for citizens to receive a 50% discount (up to £10 per person, children included) when they dine out at restaurants on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays throughout the month of August. The idea is to kickstart the economy and incentivize dining so that the restaurant and hospitality industry can receive a much-needed boost in business. The restaurants will then be able to claim the money back from the government on a weekly basis using an online system, which will reimburse the money within five days. Sunak noted that this was the first time this sort of stimulus measure had been tried in the U.K.

These aren’t single-use vouchers, either; according to Metro, there’s no limit on how often the discount can be claimed on eligible days of the week throughout August. The biggest downside? The vouchers can’t be used to buy alcoholic beverages.