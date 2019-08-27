Eat mentaiko spaghetti, the carbonara of the sea

Photo : jreika ( Getty Images )

Mentaiko spaghetti is my favorite of the Japanese-Western fusion cuisine known as Yoshoku. It takes marinated cod or pollock roe—briny little pink bits bursting with umami—and incorporates it in a creamy pasta that’s like a carbonara of the sea.

I don’t know how many of you have whole sacs of roe sitting in the fridge, but I find myself craving mentaiko spaghetti at inopportune times. Sure, you can find roe in the freezer section of better Japanese supermarkets. But s hort of that, consider visiting your local Asian grocery store, which may have ready-made mentaiko from a brand called S&B Foods in stock.

For about $4 a pack , you get shelf-stable mentaiko in two sealed packets . It also comes with two sachets of dried and crumbled nori seaweed, which furthers the savoriness of the dish. For me it’s as convenient as boiling a cup of spaghetti, squeezing on the mentaiko and sprinkling on nori, and enjoying an easy late-night snack.

Of course, that’s the base-level enjoyment of mentaiko. You can augment the spaghetti experience by incorporating the mentaiko with butter and soy sauce. I’ve even been known to squeeze a few squiggles of Kewpie mayonnaise on top and a spritz of lemon juice.

Essentially, approach this as a creamier, less- intense version of bottarga. I find it as satisfying as any pasta I know.