5 Easy Ways to Make Shortcake in Minutes

Late summer is the height of shortcake season. Strawberries might be done in many places, although I found some delicious ones in Toronto earlier this month. Even if you can’t find strawberries , there are blueberries, raspberries, peaches, and blackberries ready to go in many farmer s markets.



The classic shortcake is composed of biscuits (or cake) , berries, and whipped cream. But there’s no reason to stick to that script, especially if you aren’t able to obtain some of those ingredients, or don’t have time to bake or whip. Through various kitchen experiments , I have come up with five easy shortcake alternatives to make the most of your late summer fruit and use up ingredients you already have on hand.