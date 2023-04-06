Order Your Easter Feast From These Restaurants

In addition to being a cornucopia of candy and pastel s, Easter is also a time for deviled eggs, spiral ham, hot cross buns—oh, and family too . Organizing your Easter gathering takes some effort, but it doesn’t always have to involve cooking. Instead, you could just bring the family to one of these restaurants on Sunday, or even order takeout so you can assemble the spread on your own dining room table. Here are the spots running solid Easter promotions this year:

Advertisement

Hope your tables are as full as your baskets this Easter.