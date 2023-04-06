Order Your Easter Feast From These Restaurants

In addition to being a cornucopia of candy and pastels, Easter is also a time for deviled eggs, spiral ham, hot cross buns—oh, and family too. Organizing your Easter gathering takes some effort, but it doesn’t always have to involve cooking. Instead, you could just bring the family to one of these restaurants on Sunday, or even order takeout so you can assemble the spread on your own dining room table. Here are the spots running solid Easter promotions this year:
- Boston Market: Just as it saved us from toil at Thanksgiving, Boston Market has an a la carte menu for Easter. The restaurant also has complete meals you can order for pickup and reheat at home, plus full catering options for a crowd. The menu includes honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and apple pie, among other dishes.
- Buca di Beppo: Buca di Beppo, the Italian restaurant with some massive portions, is serving up premade Easter dinner packages to feed 10-20 people. Dine-in and delivery are also available. Each package comes with a salad and plenty of pasta, while additional entrees and desserts are included with larger packages.
- Cracker Barrel: On Easter Sunday, April 9, you can come in early or you can come in late, because Cracker Barrel has both brunch and dinner options available. Both meal options can feed 4-10 people, and you’ll get to chow down on main courses like prime rib or ham and sides like sweet yeast rolls or fried apples. For a limited time, some of the catered Heat n’ Serve Meals will also come with a complimentary half gallon of strawberry lemonade.
- Maggiano’s: Another solid feast option with that sweet centerpiece of ham can be found at Maggiano’s. Of course, dine-in is available on Easter Sunday for those who just want to get out of the house. The chain’s Easter Style Family menu features entrees such as chicken parmesan, ham and mashed potatoes, four-cheese ravioli, and lasagna (plus many more options). Alternatively, the carryout menu can feed up to six people at $160, includes dessert options of carrot cake and tiramisu, and you can add two bottles of wine for an extra $15.
- Whole Foods: And if you’re truly set on enjoying your Easter at home, you can always turn to a major grocery store such as Whole Foods. As long as you place your order by Friday, April 7 for pickup, you could have enough food for a gathering of 2-12 people. Take everything out of its packaging, place it on your best serving dishes, and no one has to know you didn’t cook. Whole Foods won’t tell.
Advertisement
Hope your tables are as full as your baskets this Easter.