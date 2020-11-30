Cyber Monday Is Here!
Newswire

The Rock wants you to eat more ice cream. Specifically, his ice cream.

lillianstone
Lillian Stone
Filed to:Celebrities
CelebritiesicecreamHolidays
Sweets for the sweet
Photo: Matt Crossick - PA Images (Getty Images)

Enormous man, devoted father, and now ice cream entrepreneur Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just announced his second collection of holiday flavors for Salt & Straw, a Portland, Oregon-based artisanal ice cream company. One flavor in particular is a nod to Johnson’s holiday alter ego, Dwanta Claus. (I hate that but will let it slide because Johnson genuinely seems like a sweet dude.)

The flavor in question is Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog, a frozen custard made with the actor’s Teremana Tequila, plus amontillado sherry, nutmeg, and a hint of salt. The eggnog flavor is available on its own, but you can also snap it up as part of the Dwanta Claus “Naughty, Nice & Spiked” pint five-pack. The pack includes two of Salt & Straw’s signature flavors (Double Fold Vanilla and Chocolate Gooey Brownie), as well as something called I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus, a flavor featuring chocolate chip cookie dough and milk chocolate caramel fudge swirled into a whiskey ice cream base. Rounding out the pack is The Rock’n Around The Christmas Tree, a spruce-inspired ice cream filled with frosted brownies, raspberry jam, and red and green glacé cherries. The pack is Johnson’s second collaboration with Salt & Straw after he invested in the ice cream company back in 2019.

The 2020 pack is available online for $65. According to a press release, the team is donating $1 from each eggnog pint sold through December 31 to chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program. Teremana Tequila will also match every $1 donated. “May your cheat meals be merry, spiked and bright this holiday season!” said Johnson in the release. Well, that settles it. Who am I to deny the will of The Rock?

Lillian Stone

Staff writer @ The Takeout. Pork shoulder princess @ Chicago.

