The Rock wants you to eat more ice cream. Specifically, his ice cream.

Enormous man, devoted father, and now ice cream entrepreneur Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just announced his second collection of holiday flavors for Salt & Straw, a Portland, Oregon-based artisanal ice cream company. One flavor in particular is a nod to Johnson’s holiday alter ego, Dwanta Claus. (I hate that but will let it slide because Johnson genuinely seems like a sweet dude.)



The flavor in question is Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog, a frozen custard made with the actor’s Teremana Tequila, plus amontillado sherry, nutmeg, and a hint of salt. The eggnog flavor is available on its own, but you can also snap it up as part of the Dwanta Claus “Naughty, Nice & Spiked” pint five-pack. The pack includes two of Salt & Straw’s signature flavors (Double Fold Vanilla and Chocolate Gooey Brownie), as well as something called I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus, a flavor featuring chocolate chip cookie dough and milk chocolate caramel fudge swirled into a whiskey ice cream base. Rounding out the pack is The Rock’n Around The Christmas Tree, a spruce-inspired ice cream filled with frosted brownies, raspberry jam, and red and green glacé cherries. The pack is Johnson’s second collaboration with Salt & Straw after he invested in the ice cream company back in 2019.

The 2020 pack is available online for $65. According to a press release, the team is donating $1 from each eggnog pint sold through December 31 to chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program. Teremana Tequila will also match every $1 donated. “May your cheat meals be merry, spiked and bright this holiday season!” said Johnson in the release. Well, that settles it. Who am I to deny the will of The Rock?