If you can handle an ultra-sweet coffee beverage before lunchtime, more power to you. At 9 a.m., my busted stomach can barely do a café au lait without performing ungodly flips and flops. But while I personally can’t handle Dunkin’s new Halloween beverage, it sounds like a fun ride for my sweet coffee-loving counterparts. Enter: the Dunkin’ Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato.

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, Dunkin’ has “scared up its latest bewitched beverage” in an effort to “make ghosts, goblins, and guests shriek with delight.” Now available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, the drink combines “the creamy and chocolatey flavors of Halloween’s favorite candy” with “layers of bone-chillingly bold Dunkin’ espresso.” As far as I can tell, the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato isn’t particularly ghoulish; it does, however, draw inspiration from peanut butter cups, which are an undeniable trick-or-treat fave.

If you’d like one for free, you can try out Dunkin’s new “augmented reality” trick-or-treating door at www.dunkindoor.com. There, you can ring the virtual bell in hopes of receiving a treat (either a Dunkin’ eGift Card or $1,000 in cash). You might also win one of Dunkin’s seasonal Spider Donuts, which are frosted with orange icing and topped with a chocolate Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS donut hole that resembles a wee friendly spider.

Finally, in addition to Peanut Butter Cup Macchiatos and arachnid-inspired baked goods, participating Dunkin’ locations will also offer Halloween DIY Dunkin’ Donut Decorating Kits. Each kit contains either plain yeast or Old Fashioned cake donuts, pre-packaged icing, and festive pre-mixed sprinkle blends.

It’s a whole lot of Halloween fun in one place, but we’re still stuck on the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. Is the syrup peanut butter-flavored? Is there actual peanut butter mixed into the drink, creating a thick consistency? Guess there’s only one way to find out. Official Takeout taste test coming soon.