Mariah Carey has decided the holiday season starts on November 1 and, well, who am I to argue with Mariah Carey. This is a woman who exists in a firmament that none of us measly, insignificant mortals shall ever know, where every day is Christmas, and the concept of Jennifer Lopez doesn’t even exist.

But despite the Marvelous Ms. Mimi’s call to holly, jolly arms, something about celebrating the holidays so early just didn’t feel right. It was like it was missing something; something cozy and comforting, that fills the air with scents of seasonal joy, and fills your body with warm, fuzzy, and chocolate-minty feelings. Something like... the official 2021 holiday beverages at Dunkin’. They may be arriving a few days late into the season (this is why you always check with Mariah Carey first), but starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to ho-ho-ho your heart out, just as the good lord intended.

Starting tomorrow, November 3, the holidays return to Dunkin’ with a mixture of old favorites, and the newest, most exciting upgrades in holiday beverage technology. Here’s what to expect:

NEW Holiday Blend Coffee: the newest seasonal selection in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, this year’s Holiday Blend is a mixture of Colombian and Ethiopian coffees, with notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit.

the newest seasonal selection in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series, this year’s Holiday Blend is a mixture of Colombian and Ethiopian coffees, with notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit. NEW Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte: This brand-spanking-new beverage adds white chocolate “flavor” (not actual chocolate) to Dunkin’s classic lattes, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

This brand-spanking-new beverage adds white chocolate “flavor” (not actual chocolate) to Dunkin’s classic lattes, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar. NEW White Mocha Hot Chocolate: If plain ol’ white chocolate flavor isn’t enough for you, try it in a milk chocolate mocha. It’s just like a regular mocha, but festive, I guess.

If plain ol’ white chocolate flavor isn’t enough for you, try it in a milk chocolate mocha. It’s just like a regular mocha, but festive, I guess. Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte: The returning favorite jazzes up espresso and milk with a jolt of peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder.

For a little nosh with your coffee, Dunkin’ is adding Pancake Minis to its menu; which included six mini pancakes filled with maple-flavored bits, served warm with a side of syrup. Dunkin’s press release makes a point of mentioning these literal mini-cakes have 10 grams of protein, so I think that makes them health food?

In seasonal muffin news: Dunkin’s introducing a special Cranberry Orange Muffin, made with real cranberries, topped with sanding sugar, and embodying everything you love about the holidays, but in muffin form.