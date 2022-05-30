From the unbreakable rules of beer pong to the tradition of slapping the wine bag, there are many drinking customs you might encounter on your journey into adulthood. But, the United States is far from the only place where drinking involves much more than just pouring alcohol into a glass.

Cultures around the world have their own traditions and rituals when it comes to clinking glasses with good company. So, while you may not be able to hop on a plane tomorrow to visit these destinations, you can at least try imbibing like the people who live there.