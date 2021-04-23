Drew Barrymore is releasing a cookbook in November

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff ( Getty Images )

If you’ve ever watched the delight that is The Drew Barrymore Show, you’ve seen Cookbook Club. It’s a regular segment in which Barrymore showcases her favorite cookbooks—and now, she’s publishing one of her very own in collaboration with chef Pilar Valdes, the actress’s personal chef, “culinary partner in crime,” and regular Drew Barrymore Show guest.

Drew and Pilar shared a look at the cookbook titled Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life on Drew’s talk show this week. “I feel like I’m about to burst because I’m so excited to tell everyone about it. It feels like a birth announcement,” Barrymore said on the show. “So you all know at this show, if you’ve ever watched it, how much we love cookbooks, how much we embrace it. And we have Cookbook Club, which is a very important part of the show. So guess what?” She then debuted a photo of the book’s cover, which features Barrymore slurping up spaghetti noodles.

Barrymore and Valdes also shared a sneak peek at the cookbook’s contents. The book features some of the duo’s favorite recipes, including some very tasty-looking Vietnamese inspired lemongrass beef skewers. It looks like the book may also feature some fun anecdotes from their food-forward friendship. The book comes out on November 2; in the meantime, if you haven’t watched The Drew Barrymore Show, which Barrymore herself describes as “optimism TV,” it really is delightful. (You can find a station near you on the show’s website.)