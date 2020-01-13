Dr. Oz tells TMZ that breakfast is canceled, and now everyone has an opinion

Photo : margouillatphotos ( iStock )

Let no one say that TMZ doesn’t do everything in its power to follow a story. (Indeed, when it comes to TMZ, this is often what people take issue with in the first place.) On Friday, the story went straight to breakfast, which might not be the most important meal of the day after all.

Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, whose Wikipedia entry comprehensively describes him as “a Turkish American television personality, cardiothoracic surgeon, Columbia University professor, pseudoscience promoter, and author,” told TMZ last week that breakfast isn’t as important for our health as conventional wisdom dictates. When asked about the health trends of 2020 that we should all be following, Oz responded, “For 2020, one of the first things I’m going to do is ban breakfast. I don’t think we need to eat breakfast; that’s an advertising ploy.” Instead, he recommends intermittent fasting and only eating our first meal at the point in the day when we start to get hungry—that is, “cancel breakfast [and] have brunch every day of the week.”

While there are lots of studies linking breakfast to improved health, it might also true that you have to eat the right foods at breakfast in order to reap those benefits (rather than, say, a big bowl of sugar). In short, there are many people out there who disagree with Dr. Oz, and one passionate breakfast defender is Mark Wahlberg.

TMZ chased down the entertainer, fitness influencer, and restaurateur to have him weigh in on the #cancelbreakfast issue, and he threw down the gauntlet: “Listen,” said Wahlberg, “I don’t care what Dr. Oz says. I’ve got to have my breakfast before I work out.” Since his workouts start at 3:40 a.m., he actually eats two full breakfasts before most of us are awake. An admittedly atypical schedule, but a compelling data point in the anti-Oz camp.

And now it appears that TMZ is adding this breakfast query to its regular battery of questions posed to celebrities. Kris Jenner has also opined on the #cancelbreakfast movement: “That’s not a bad idea,” she said, rather inscrutably.

The Takeout might have Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?, but TMZ appears to be piloting “Breakfast Or No Breakfast?”