On Christmas Day, I found myself at Kaufman’s, a legendary delicatessen in the greater Chicago area. (The Chinese going out for Jewish food on Christmas, oh inversion of expectations!) I’ve always felt a kindred gastronomic spirit between the Chinese and the Jews—unctuous hunks of corned beef deckle (as rich as Dong Po pork), a variety of smoked fishes (the Chinese love fatty proteins smoked with tea leaves), chicken soups, minced fish balls, chopped liver salads. I brought my parents here and they loved everything I ordered.

Frequenting a Jewish deli means I’ll get to drink a can of Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray soda. Not that I can’t buy a six-pack anytime of the year, but a Cel-Ray soda feels inextricably connected to the delicatessen experience. For me it’d be like ordering glogg wine on the Fourth Of July—I can, but I don’t.

Cel-Ray is a soda with flavors derived from celery seeds. The closest analog is ginger ale, but with a peppery undertow of spice (though I wouldn’t call it spicy). Our friends at Serious Eats have an excellent primer on Cel-Ray’s backstory, but the key points are that it was first sold in 1868 as “celery tonic,” back when celery (and carbonated water) were thought to have medicinal properties.



I suppose you could claim the savoriness and peppered spice of Cel-Ray plays off against the clove flavors in the pastrami, or some other bullshit foodie explanation—me, I just like the flavor. It feels appropriate to the environs. It sounds discordant—like watermelon and feta, like peanut butter and jelly—but it works.. It’s just not the same eating corned beef triple decker (with a scoop of chicken liver salad) sandwich with a 7-Up. Dr. Brown’s Cel-Ray soda is a “When in Rome” beverage—so says this fresser.