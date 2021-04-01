Photo : A24 / Josh Ethan Johnson ( Other

The movie Minari, released last year, is a drama depicting the lives of members of a Korean-American family after they move to Arkansas to chase the American dream by beginning their own family farm. As a second generation Korean-American, I can attest to the fact that the movie does capture parts of my childhood extremely well. It’s funny thinking I have so much in common with Alan Kim, the breakout child star of the movie, who is eight years old, because his acting captures the way I felt when I was a kid. I highly recommend watching it, and afterwards, you can send me a message saying, “I understand you better now, Dennis.”

Now the cast and director of Minari have shared some of their favorite Korean recipes. You can download a free set of 10 printable recipe cards, illustrated by artist Naomi Otsu, at A24 Film’s website (all you need to do is enter your email address), and I highly recommend you do so. It’s a solid set of classic family recipes that have had a home in my family’s kitchen for my entire life, like kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew), kimbap (rice rolls), galbi jjim (shortrib stew), and even cheese-covered tteokbokki (rice cake).

None of the recipes are difficult to make, which is precisely why you should give them a shot. If you’re new to Korean food and feeling a bit timid, I’d recommend the galbi-jjim recipe (beef in a sweet soy-based sauce with potatoes and carrots) or the stir-fried fish cake recipe. You just need a side of kimchi with some sticky white rice and you’re good to go. If you want to watch the movie while you’re eating your delicious dinner, it’s available to rent on streaming platforms like YouTube and Amazon Prime. Just make sure you have a few tissues handy.