Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

The first person to send me the link to this video over the weekend wasn’t even a beer person, but since then, the video has popped up a few times in my beer-centric social-media feeds. It features Doug Pitt—you know, Brad’s brother—spoofing the 1995 film Se7en, but with beer. It’s produced by Springfield, Missouri’s Mothers Brewing Co., and has racked up 140,000 views over three days. Good for you, not-Brad.